WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach

by

President Trump will speak at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump will be joined by Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, Don Jr., and other conservative powerhouses.

President Trump is expected to begin his speech at 6:45 pm Eastern.

Watch live via RSBN:

Cristina Laila

