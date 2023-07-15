WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach

President Trump will speak at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump will be joined by Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, Don Jr., and other conservative powerhouses.

🚨#ACTCON2023 STARTS TODAY🚨 The @TPAction_ Conference will be the largest, most consequential conservative grassroots event of the summer….and it begins in just a few hours.https://t.co/EtHw8G9zOy Trump

Tucker

Vivek

Megyn

Bongino

Bannon

JD

Hawley

Cruz

Gaetz

Don Jr

Schmitt… pic.twitter.com/Tomhb3NNnj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 15, 2023

President Trump is expected to begin his speech at 6:45 pm Eastern.

