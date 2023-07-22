WATCH: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Climate Activists Blocked By Counter Protesters Wearing ‘Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off’ Shirts

“Just Stop Oil” climate change protesters in England were blocked by counter-protesters wearing “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off” t-shirts on Thursday.

“Just Stop Oil” protesters have become increasingly emboldened in their protests, often blocking large roads.

However, on Thursday, the group was surrounded by the counter-protesters and prevented from marching on the road as usual.

The Daily Caller reports, “As Just Stop Oil protesters were sitting on a sidewalk preparing for a ‘slow march,’ a form of protest in which demonstrators hold up traffic, a group 0f citizens held hands to form a circle around the disruptors, the group said on Twitter. The counter protesters all wore orange t-shirts to match Just Stop Oil’s colors and their “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off” slogan was written to mimic the Just Stop Oil font.”

One of the climate change protesters could be heard in a video posted by the activist group saying, “I’d like to see how long you are willing to stand there, because this is great for us, we’re having conversations and I think it’s been so beneficial this morning being able to meet with some of you lovely people and have these conversations with you, and for us to find out why we’re here and why you’re here, because believe me we are the ordinary people and we have the power. The only thing that needs to happen now is we need to connect the dots and join together.”

The counter-protesters eventually disbanded without incident.

