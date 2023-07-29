‘Go Home, You Son of a B*tch!” – Never-Trump Deep State Clown Will Hurd Booed Off Stage in Iowa After Repulsive Hit on President Trump

Will Hurd is a former CIA clandestine officer who later served in the US Congress as a Texas Representative until 2021.

Deep State ally Will Hurd hated President Trump and still hates President Trump.

Hurd is running for president for some reason. His job is to bash President Trump. If there is a deep state plant in the GOP primary race it is definitely Will Hurd.

Fox News reported that a flailing RINO Presidential candidate was booed off the stage Friday after going on an unhinged tirade against President Trump.

During the Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Will Hurd, a former CIA Agent (Deep Stater) and Texas congressman, launched a series of personal attacks against Trump at the end of his speech. These cheap shots including claiming that Trump was running “to stay out of prison,” rather than to “make America great again.”

He started his unprovoked assault by unfavorably comparing Trump to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in terms of electability and popularity. Notice how he conveniently ignores the fraud that occurred during the 2020 Presidential election.

The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, Black and Brown communities, and people under the age of 35. We need leaders who did (this) like your Governor Reynolds who wins in places you didn’t expect and that’s why you turned red!

The last sentence is nothing but a big lie. Trump won Iowa in dominating fashion in 2016, becoming the first GOP Presidential nominee to win the state since 2004. He easily won the state again in 2020.

Reynolds barely won her governor’s race in 2018 before coasting to re-election four years later.

But Hurd was not finished with his insults and lies.

One of the things we need in our elected leaders is for them to speak the truth, even if it’s unpopular. Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.

The crowd immediately erupted in a chorus of boos upon hearing this cheap shot.

Bill Melugin has more.

NEW: Will Hurd booed by Trump supporters at Lincoln Dinner in Iowa after saying: “Donald Trump isn’t running to make America Great again, he’s running to stay out of prison.” Says nominating Trump is handing Biden WH. “Go home you son of a bitch!”, man next to me yelled out. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 29, 2023

I know, I know, I know, I know, I know. Listen, I know the truth – the truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House and America can’t handle that. God bless you and God bless America.

Fox News notes he has so far not met the fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for their debate in August. Hurd also has said he will not sign a pledge to support the eventual 2024 Republican nominee which is mandatory for his participation in the debate.

This likely means Hurd’s quixotic campaign will likely come to an end soon.