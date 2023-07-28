WATCH: GOP Congressman Embarrasses CNN “Journalist” When She Covers for Biden Crime Family and Claims to Be Unbiased – Anchor Then Abruptly Cuts Interview

An Arkansas GOP Congressman delivered an impressive performance that should be studied by other conservatives when it comes to handling adversarial interviews.

Sara Snider, who claims to be a journalist, falsely kept insisting that the GOP had not produced one piece of “hard evidence” to prove Hunter was selling influence and his dad was profiting off his dealings. Tim Burchett (R-AR) then called her to the carpet for echoing Democrat talking points and lying about being impartial.

Snider was noticeably piqued and embarrassed that she got called out and tried to gaslight the congressman. When that failed, the humiliated anchor abruptly cut their discussion short.

As noted by the Blaze, the first half of the interview initially focused on the House of Representative’s hearing on UFOs before veering into the Biden Crime Family’s foreign business dealings.

The discussion on the Bidens began with Snider asking if Burchett would back impeaching Joe Biden. Burchett replied in the affirmative and then spoke about the revealing evidence regarding Burisma and the FBI FD-1023 form which detailed the bribes to Joe Biden and his son,. This all comes in addition to the money that was coming to the Bidens from China.

Hearing these truth bombs was simply too much for Snider and she painstakingly tried to gaslight the CNN audience for the next three and a half minutes.

