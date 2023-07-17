WATCH: Don Jr.’s Impression of Joy Reid Reacting to the Supreme Court Overturning Affirmative Action is Everything

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Turning Point Action Conference on Sunday in West Palm Beach.

Don Jr. summed up ‘Affirmative Action’ in a few sentences and the crowd went wild.

His impression of Joy Reid was spot on.

MSNBC’s Joyless Reid flipped out after the US Supreme Court overturned affirmative action at colleges.

“Well, let me just be clear, I got into Harvard because of affirmative action,” Joy Reid said earlier this month surprising absolutely no one.

WATCH:

Joy Reid: “I got into Harvard because of affirmative action” pic.twitter.com/eYwARH9M4O — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 3, 2023

Don Jr.’s impression of Joy Reid was hilarious.

WATCH: