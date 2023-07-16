WATCH: Audience Erupts in Laughter as Tucker Carlson ROASTS the Biden Regime Over the White House Cocaine

Tucker Carlson has been on absolute fire for the past two days.

On Friday, the most indispensable man in media completely ended what was left of Mike Pence’s career while laughing right in his face. He also completely destroyed other Uniparty luminaries such as Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

But arguably Tucker’s most humorous moment came Saturday during the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. This came when he was asked by an audience member to weigh in on the “coke found in the White House.”

Tucker responded in a fashion that had the audience in stitches

He roasted the Biden regime for lying about the cocaine for nearly two minutes. While doing so, Tucker also took a shot at former DC Mayor Marion Barry getting busted for crack in January 1990 thanks to a woman agreeing beforehand to “set him up” as part of an FBI sting operation. Barry of course infamously blamed the woman rather than taking responsibility for his actions.

Notice how Tucker aptly compares the Regime’s corrupt actions to Barry’s during the roasting.

WATCH:

NEW: Tucker Carlson sarcastically sums up the absurdity surrounding the White House ‘cocaine mystery’ perfectly after an audience member brought it to his attention. Tucker Carlson looks to be enjoying life more than ever 😂 “The thing about that story is just a mystery to me.… pic.twitter.com/6MdZQDWfMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2023

It’s just a mystery to me (crowd erupts in hysterical laughter). No one was more shocked than I was! Are you serious? In the Biden White House, somebody left an eight-ball of cocaine…I was like, I said to my wife, it’s just not in character, you know? I just don’t believe it. It’s clearly a setup, I went right back to Marion Barry, and I was like, ‘Somebody set you up.’

Tucker pauses for a moment and joins the crowd in laughter.

That was my favorite story of all time. Because it just explains all the behavior. It really does. I worked in the media business my whole life, so I know what the behavior looks like. But it’s like crazed and grandiose, ‘I’ve got a plan; you’re not going to believe it! It’s unbelievable! It’s going to totally work!

Tucker mimics a cocaine user wiping his nose.