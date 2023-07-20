WARNING TO PARENTS: Barbie Movie Is Woke Propaganda – Doll-Smashing, Woman-Bashing, Anti-Mother, Pro-Trans Filth Aimed at Little Girls (VIDEO)

by
Movieguide founder Dr. Ted Baehr is issuing a no-holds-barred warning to parents to pass on “The Barbie Movie.”

The Barbie Movie is set to be released and the word is getting out on its vile, anti-mother, anti-woman propaganda.

The left is indoctrinating your children with their woke feminism.

Dr. Ted Baehr warned parents away from the movie in his Christian Broadcasting Network interview.

Dr. Baehr: We saw the movie on Sunday night, and the movie is worse than you could possibly expect. It’s hardcore propaganda…

…Barbie just is terrible. The first few minutes, it’s got a bunch of little girls playing with little baby dolls. Now, I’ve got 17 grandchildren, and most of them are little girls, and they love playing with baby dolls. And the girls take the baby dolls and bash them and slap them and say, we don’t have to be mothers anymore. In Barbie land, men are the problem with all of society. It’s hardcore feminist. So they banished men so they have a better life. In fact, Kin is the villain in the movie, and Barbie has to leave because she’s not adapting to this hate of the patriarchal society, although she hates Ken. So men are the villain, and there are a couple of trans people playing. So, you know, men play better Barbies than women play Barbies, by the way.

What a shame. It is such a wonderful product that brought joy to millions of little girls over the years.

Hollywood ruins everything.

Hat Tip to Philip Anderson.

@stokeslegacy TAKE HEED AND PROTECT OUR BABIES FROM THE WILES OF THE DEVIL❗️ Ephesians 6:11 🙏 #christiantiktok #fyp #barbiemovie #christianfyp #barbie #christianparents #christianmoms ♬ original sound – Priscilla Stokes

The Barbie movie also kowtows to Communist China. The movie shows a map that puts the South China Sea within China’s boundaries.
Because of this the movie is banned in Vietnam.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

