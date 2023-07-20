WARNING TO PARENTS: Barbie Movie Is Woke Propaganda – Doll-Smashing, Woman-Bashing, Anti-Mother, Pro-Trans Filth Aimed at Little Girls (VIDEO)

The Barbie Movie is set to be released and the word is getting out on its vile, anti-mother, anti-woman propaganda.

The left is indoctrinating your children with their woke feminism.

Dr. Ted Baehr warned parents away from the movie in his Christian Broadcasting Network interview.

Dr. Baehr: We saw the movie on Sunday night, and the movie is worse than you could possibly expect. It’s hardcore propaganda… …Barbie just is terrible. The first few minutes, it’s got a bunch of little girls playing with little baby dolls. Now, I’ve got 17 grandchildren, and most of them are little girls, and they love playing with baby dolls. And the girls take the baby dolls and bash them and slap them and say, we don’t have to be mothers anymore. In Barbie land, men are the problem with all of society. It’s hardcore feminist. So they banished men so they have a better life. In fact, Kin is the villain in the movie, and Barbie has to leave because she’s not adapting to this hate of the patriarchal society, although she hates Ken. So men are the villain, and there are a couple of trans people playing. So, you know, men play better Barbies than women play Barbies, by the way.

What a shame. It is such a wonderful product that brought joy to millions of little girls over the years.

Hollywood ruins everything.

Hat Tip to Philip Anderson.

The Barbie movie also kowtows to Communist China. The movie shows a map that puts the South China Sea within China’s boundaries.

Because of this the movie is banned in Vietnam.