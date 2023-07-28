The View’s Fake Conservative Insists Republicans Should Not Try to Impeach Joe Biden

Alyssa Farah Griffin functions as a supposed conservative voice on The View, but she constantly betrays herself by showing she is very much in line with the other, far left hosts on the show.

The latest example is her claiming that Republicans shouldn’t impeach Joe Biden.

She uses the exact same talking points that the Democrats use, claiming that there’s ‘no evidence’ of any wrongdoing on Biden’s part.

NewsBusters reports:

The View’s FAKE Conservative Demands House Ignore Evidence, Not Impeach Biden As the reporting from New York Post journalist and MRC Bulldog Award winner Miranda Devine had exposed last Sunday, there seemed to be strong evidence that then-Vice President Joe Biden was deeply involved with his son Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings. But on Thursday, Alyssa Farah Griffin, the faux conservative of ABC’s The View, refused to take in any of that evidence while simultaneously demanding that House Republicans “put up or shut up” as she opposed impeaching Biden. Farah Griffin made sure to let the audience know that “I stand by those remarks” from Wednesday where she gave a full-throated defense of President Biden and argued that he should not be impeached. “I got just dragged by the right-wing yesterday for saying ‘there is no reason to impeach Joe Biden,’” she whined. Despite the evidence already out there, which was fueling the calls for an impeachment inquiry, Farah Griffin demanded someone present it to her, or as she put it “put up or shut up”

See the clip below:

"I stand by those remarks."

Alyssa doubles down on saying Joe Biden should not be impeached for being directly involved in Hunter's shady business dealings.

She falsely claims there is no evidence of Joe being involved."I have not seen that! "

"Put up or shut up," she demanded. pic.twitter.com/W8dcFTQdSE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 27, 2023

Griffin tweeted this as well:

Joe Biden should not be impeached. One can strongly disagree w/his policies while also recognizing lowering the bar for impeachment of POTUS would be irrevocably damaging to our institutions. This will set the stage for every future POTUS to be dragged thru a show impeachment. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 26, 2023

Could she be any more obvious?