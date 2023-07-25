VIDEO: Karine Jean-Pierre Downplays Joe Biden Impeachment Talk

On Monday Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on the Sean Hannity show on Monday night to discuss the latest revelations on Joe Biden’s corruption.

McCarthy has been slow to invoke the idea of impeachment for Biden, but he finally mentioned it during the interview and signaled that he is coming around to it.

House investigators have identified dozens of potential crimes and millions in foreign bribes going to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

No US President in history has been entangled in such a massive foreign influence operation.

On Tuesday Biden White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre downplayed the talk of impeachment.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on potential impeachment: "I'm not gonna get into hypotheticals" pic.twitter.com/EISbrmptBU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Wait until the American people find out about these massive crimes by the Biden family!

The Washington Times reported: