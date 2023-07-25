VIDEO: Karine Jean-Pierre Downplays Joe Biden Impeachment Talk

On Monday Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on the Sean Hannity show on Monday night to discuss the latest revelations on Joe Biden’s corruption.
McCarthy has been slow to invoke the idea of impeachment for Biden, but he finally mentioned it during the interview and signaled that he is coming around to it.
House investigators have identified dozens of potential crimes and millions in foreign bribes going to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
No US President in history has been entangled in such a massive foreign influence operation.
On Tuesday Biden White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre downplayed the talk of impeachment.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on potential impeachment: "I'm not gonna get into hypotheticals" pic.twitter.com/EISbrmptBU
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023
Wait until the American people find out about these massive crimes by the Biden family!
The Washington Times reported:
The White House on Tuesday dismissed talk by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the chamber may be reaching the point where lawmakers would pursue an impeachment probe into President Biden.
“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals. I’m not going to get into what House Republicans may or may not do. What I can speak to is what the president is focused on. He’s focused on real priorities that American families care about,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“They can do whatever it is they wish to do, but we are going to stay steady and stay steadfast.”
Ms. Jean-Pierre’s remarks come after Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, made his most explicit threat to impeach the president so far. An impeachment investigation would be the first step toward bringing articles of impeachment.