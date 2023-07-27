Victor Reacts: Is THIS Why Politicians Seem to Always Get Away With Crimes? Sneaky Immunity Included in Hunter Biden Plea! (VIDEO)

Could this be the reason that we never seem to get justice when politicians and their families commit crimes? As the Gateway Pundit reported:

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and he will avoid prison time on the gun charge.

According to the DOJ’s sweetheart deal, Hunter Biden would receive immunity from future charges.

Prosecutors tried to quietly slip immunity into Hunter’s plea deal so the deal blew up on Wednesday.

Does this give us insight into why we never seem to get justice when the ruling class and their families break the law? How common are these special immunity deals?

What we can know for certain is that every day Americans have to operate under an entirely separate system of justice compared to the Bidens. We would never have the prosecutors give us a special immunity deal. Thank goodness for this judge that wasn’t having it.

