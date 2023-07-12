Victor Reacts: FBI Overwhelmed With Reports of Their OWN Crimes! (VIDEO)

The FBI took to twitter and asked Americans to report any criminal activity to them through their tips website.

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

Their request backfired when they became overwhelmed with reports of their OWN crimes. As The Gateway Pundit reported, these crimes include when the FBI:

** Spied on President Trump based on phony information

** Lied to the American people about spying on Trump

** Hid the Hunter laptop

** Still can’t find the Hunter laptop

** Lied about the laptop

** Lied to the American public during Trump’s impeachment knowing Trump did nothing wrong

** Sent operatives to the US Capitol on January 6

** Infiltrated the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

** Raided homes of their political opposition

** Raided the opposition candidate’s home on junk charges

** Ignored Hunter Biden’s hundreds of crimes

** Set up poor white men in Michigan

** Ignored Biden Family treasonous deals

** Lied about investigating the criminal acts in the 2020 election

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.