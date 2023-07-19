Victor Reacts: CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s Hit Music Video Following Liberal Meltdown (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, “Country Music Television (CMT) has sparked a wave of controversy by pulling Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ music video, which features scenes from Antifa-BLM riots, amidst media outrage.”

Jason Aldean has not backed down. He took to twitter following the outrage and defended himself saying:

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. “