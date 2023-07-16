Vegan Eco-Terrorists Vandalize Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton’s Superyacht in Ibiza (VIDEO)

Vegan eco-terrorists vandalized Walmart heiress Nancy Walton’s superyacht in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday.

The far-left activists from ‘Futuro Vegetal’ sprayed red and black paint on the $240 million yacht.

A crewmember told The Daily Mail the damage will cost Nancy Walton millions.

They proudly posed in front of the vandalized yacht with a sign that read, ‘You Consume Others Suffer.’

Futuro Vegetal, a group that aims to force a vegan, plant-based food system on the world, claimed credit for the vandalism.

“We cannot continue like this, it is a matter of life and death. Listen to us, share our message!” the far-left group wrote on social media.

Two of the vandals were taken into custody for questioning and will be transferred to the court.

“Update from the compañeras: they have been detained since this morning and it is expected that they will be transferred to the court, being released tomorrow at noon.” Futuro Vegetal said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

