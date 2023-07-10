US Attorney Weiss’s Story on Whether He Had Authority to Bring Charges Outside Delaware in Hunter Probe Changes Again – IRS Whistleblower Legal Team Responds

US Attorney David Weiss’s story on whether he had the authority to bring charges outside Delaware in the Hunter Biden probe changed again.

Weiss sent top Judiciary Committee Senators a new letter on Monday acknowledging “discussions with Department officials” about whether he had the authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden in districts outside of Delaware.

“I was assured that I would be granted this authority if it proved necessary.”

IF IT PROVED NECESSARY?

That doesn’t sound like Weiss had “full authority.”

Biden-appointed US Attorneys in DC and California had the last say in whether Weiss could bring charges against Hunter Biden.

This is a HUGE scandal.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley responded to Weiss’s latest letter and ever-changing story.

“U.S. Attorney David Weiss’s story continues to change. As a practical matter, it makes no difference whether Weiss requested special counsel or special attorney authority. Under no circumstances should ‘the process’ have included the political appointees of the subject’s father, because Congress and the public had been assured it would not—but it did.” – Shapley’s legal team said.

Recall, David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

“Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss told the House Judiciary Committee he had “been granted ultimate authority” over prosecutorial decisions related to the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden in a June 7, 2023, letter obtained by The Federalist. However, Weiss’s letter to Congress — and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s earlier testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Weiss had “full authority” to charge Hunter Biden — directly conflicts with statements Weiss made to senior members of the team investigating the Biden son.” – The Federalist reported.

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapley said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lyte told Fox News.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department ended up charging Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors for tax-related crimes.

The gun charge was treated as a diversion case which means Hunters doesn’t even have to plead guilty to the charge.