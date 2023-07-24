UPDATE: Police Were Dispatched to Obama’s Home After Black Paddleboarder Drowned on Sunday Night – Likely Obama Acquaintance

A body of a 43-year-old paddle boarder was found in a pond on Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion on Sunday night.

The 911 call came from Barack Obama’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night.

Police were searching for a missing black male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond on Sunday night.

EPD is assisting multiple agencies searching for a missing adult male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond. Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search. — Edgartown Police (@edgartownpolice) July 24, 2023

According to reports, another paddleboarder saw the unidentified 43-year-old struggle to stay afloat on the surface before he drowned.

“After several hours of searching last night, efforts to locate the missing paddle boarder were unsuccessful and the operation was paused to allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps. Search assets are currently resuming operations at this time.” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police divers have recovered the body of a 43-year-old man who had gone missing while paddleboarding in Edgartown Great Pond Sunday.

Police say the deceased was located using side scan sonar from a boat and was retrieved shortly before 10 am Monday from 8-foot-deep waters approximately 100 feet away from shore.

An investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands and Edgartown Police…

…Massachusetts State Police issued a press release Sunday night saying that at 7:46 pm, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to a call concerning an adult male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface. First responders were dispatched to former President Barack Obama’s Katama estate.

Officers had been dispatched to the residence for a “possible drowning” of an African American male who’d gone missing while out paddleboarding. He was last seen wearing all black without a life preserver.

The individual’s paddle board and hat were recovered Sunday evening.

Police say that another paddle boarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water.

The command center, from where staging operations are taking place, has been moved from Turkeyland Cove Road to Wilson’s Landing. Police are asking the public to avoid the Great Pond area.