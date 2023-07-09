The University of Cincinnati Rescinds Reprimand for Professor Accused of Failing Student Who Used Term ‘Biological Women’ in Assignment

The Gateway Pundit reported that a student at the University of Cincinnati, Olivia Krolczyk, received a zero on a project for using the term “biological women.”

TGP then reported that the gender studies professor involved in the incident, Melanie Nipper, was ordered to undergo free speech training and received a formal reprimand.

The University of Cincinnati is now backtracking and has reversed the reprimand.

The New York Post initially reported on the reprimand and training for Nipper:

“Please note that this is to be considered a formal reprimand for your actions. A copy of this letter will be placed in your permanent records,” the university told Nipper, according to the June 14 document obtained by the Enquirer. “It is also understood that any other violations of UC policy may be subject to further disciplinary actions up to and including termination. You are reminded that as an unrepresented, unclassified ‘at will’ employee your employment may be terminated with or without cause.” In addition to completing training about UC’s free speech policy, she must also submit her future syllabi for the upcoming school year for approval.

The New York Post reports that, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, “Nipper’s reprimand will be removed from her personnel file. Nipper is still required to complete training about the university’s free speech policy and submit a syllabus to her department head.”

In the original viral TikTok shared by Krolczyk, “I got a zero on a project proposal in my class because I used the term ‘biological women,’ which is apparently not allowed anymore.”

“She even said it was a good project proposal, but I got a zero because I used this term that’s ‘exclusionary’ and not allowed any more so….”