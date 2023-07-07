United States Destroys Last Remaining Chemical Weapons Stockpile as They Sent Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Friday that the last remaining chemical weapons stockpile in the United States had been destroyed at a massive military site in eastern Kentucky.

After a decades-long effort, the last of the 30,000 tons of GB nerve agent stockpiled at the end of the Cold War was destroyed by workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, AP reported.

Leveraging his role as Senate Republican Leader and senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator McConnell secured over $6.56 billion for the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives (ACWA) program and an additional $407 million for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness program.

“Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of human loss,” McConnell said in a statement.

“Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil,” he said.

“For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate our chemical weapons stockpile. Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile-bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

The celebration of this disarmament achievement, however, stands in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s recent decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, a controversial move given that two-thirds of NATO countries have banned the weapon.

Cluster munitions, also known as cluster bombs, scatter numerous smaller explosives over a wide area, often causing significant damage and potentially high civilian casualties. Their indiscriminate impact, along with the fact that many of the bomblets often fail to explode and pose a long-term risk to civilians, has led to an international campaign to ban their use.

Check out this video of Jen Psaki stating that the use of cluster bombs constitutes a war crime. Ironically, the regime she worked for before is now supplying Ukraine with these very same weapons.