Ultra-Right Beer Slams Woke Companies in Hilarious Parody Ad (VIDEO)

A relatively new beer brand called ‘Ultra-Right Beer’ has put out a new ad that’s actually kind of funny.

In addition to slamming woke companies, the ad is a parody of the classic comedy movie ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’

Bud Light’s decision to go woke has created a whole new industry for creative people.

RedState has details:

First of all, Ultra Right Beer is a real thing. The beer hit the ground running in April in response to Bud Light‘s historically ill-advised marketing hook-up with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old man who pretends he’s a teenage girl as he rakes in cash in the disgusting process. Ex-Donald Trump campaign manager for the state of Georgia, Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, has cashed in on the Bud Light disaster, which shows no sign of slowing down. The upstart company’s latest ad — shared first with Fox Business on Wednesday — features Weathers in a parody of the Burt Reynolds classic 1970s comedy “Smokey and the Bandit,” replete with an iconic black Pontiac Trans Am, and an impressive job by an actor portraying Jackie Gleason’s Sherriff Buford T. Justice… Weathers’s Ultra Right Beer is off to a terrific start. According to Fox Business, “After only being in business for less than 15 days, Ultra Right was expected to surpass $1 million in sales, gaining over 10,000 customers and selling 20,000 six-packs at $20 a pop since the April launch.

Check out the ad below:

We're not like other beer companies. NEW AD: Smokey and the Conservative Dad pic.twitter.com/9BQ0p36T2M — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) July 12, 2023

And how is Bud Light doing?

NEW: Costco appears to have dropped Bud Light from their stores after the beer company received the “Star of Death” which signals that the product will no longer be in stock. Go woke, literally go broke. According to a former Anheuser-Busch executive, the worst is yet to come… pic.twitter.com/o4hkDYJJMH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2023

This will be studied in the future as one of the worst marketing decisions in history.