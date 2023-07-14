Tucker Laughs in Mike Pence’s Face For Being Reluctant to Agree that the US Should Get Rid of Electronic Voting Machines (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa on Friday with Blaze Media.

Tucker interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

Mike Pence said voter ID should be a requirement in every state.

“We ought to have voter ID in every state in America,” Pence said. “But with regard to voting machines, we had them in Indiana.. but they produce paper ballots. Recounts were taken in states…I think it’s important that we do everything in our power to restore public confidence in the one person, one vote principle.”

Tucker chimed in, “Why not just get rid of electronic voting machines and call it a day and then we don’t have to debate it?”

The crowd erupted in cheers.

Pence was reluctant to agree so Tucker laughed in his face.

“Well, I’d certainly be open to that,” Pence said after hesitating.

“Is there a downside?” Tucker said laughing.

WATCH: