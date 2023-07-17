Tucker Carlson Strikes Ad Deal Worth More than $1 Million with Conservative Marketplace Public Square

Tucker Carlson reportedly struck an ad deal with Public Square – a conservative “pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom marketplace.
Public Square has doubled its number of users over the past month following the boycott of Bud Light over their spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney.
News of the contract comes just days before Public Square (PublicSq.) goes public.
Yahoo Finance reported:
Anti-woke marketplace Public Square (PublicSq.) has inked an advertising deal with Tucker Carlson’s new Twitter show just days before the former company goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.
PublicSq, which is merging with Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR), has reached a deal in the seven figures with Mr. Carlson’s show, people familiar with the matter confirmed to IPO Edge. CNBC was first to report the news.
The deal appears to be one of the first for Mr. Carlson’s show, which has drawn enormous audiences in its first several weeks. Mr. Carlson left Fox News, owned by Fox Corp., after many years of hosting the network’s top program, Tucker Carlson Tonight.
PublicSq. joined an IPO Edge Fireside Chat last week for an hour-long interview (available here) to discuss its business model and going-public transaction with CLBR. The company has amassed tens of thousands of merchants and nearly one million active customers since its founding a year ago.
The Daily Mail reported:
Tucker Carlson has struck an ad deal worth more than $1million with an online conservative marketplace as he seeks to build his new media venture.
Under the agreement, Carlson will begin airing commercials for PublicSq on his Twitter show beginning next month, after the online marketplace goes public.
The deal marks Carlson’s first commercial agreement since he was abruptly fired from FOX News in April, where he brought in $77.5 million in advertising revenue just last year.
He now plans to build up his own media empire, and Omeed Malik, the chief executive of the board of the blank check company that plans to take PublicSq public this month, is also planning to invest seven or eight figures in Carlson’s venture through his private investment firm, 1789 Capital.
But Carlson continues to face legal action from his former employer, which argues his $20million-a-year contract includes a non-compete clause until after the 2024 election.