Tucker Carlson in Latest Interview: “I LOVE Trump – We’re Going to See Trump’s Emergence as Most Significant Thing to Happen in American Politics in 100 Years” – VIDEO

Tucker Carlson joined Russell Brand on Stay Free recently. The video was released on Friday.

During the interview Russell Brand asked Tucker his thoughts on Donald Trump. Brand admitted that much of his audience are Trump supporters.

Tucker Carlson told Brand, “I Love Trump.”

Tucker Carlson: Where am I on Trump now? I love Trump personally. I made a huge mistake last November in getting involved in American politics, something I’ve never done before, and making calls, you know, this guy’s gonna win. I think this is gonna happen in this state. Meet your new governor, New York, stuff like and I was wrong on almost every call. I’m not a very astute political analyst. I’m not interested in politics. I never have been interested in politics. I’m interested in ideas. I’m interested in people. And so there’s a primary going on in the United States between Trump and a bunch of other people, primarily Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, but others, Vivek Ramaswami, for example, among others. And I haven’t said word one about it. I don’t plan to. I think looking back on this, ten years from now, assuming we’re still around, I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years, because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders.

But when I think about Trump right now, so it’s July of 2023, I’m struck by his foreign policy views. Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party, really, who’s saying, Wait a second!