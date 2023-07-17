Truth Slaps Fake News WaPo in the Face: Never-Trump Bulldog Jen Rubin Writes Entire Article Bashing Florida for Losing 674,740 People in 2021 When It Was Just the Reverse

So Jen Rubin is still writing at the Washington Post. They still pretend she’s a “conservative” voice at the paper.

This weekend Jen Rubin wrote a hate-filled hit piece on Florida. Rubin trashed Florida for its commonsense politics that are driving hundreds of thousands of Americans to the state from far-left failing states.

They let anything get published at the WaPo anymore.

Rubin claimed in her piece that 674,740 Americans left the state of Florida in 2021.

Evidently math is not her strongsuit. Rubin had the numbers switched. Florida had 674,740 move TO THE STATE in 2021.

She had the numbers switched!

In fact, Jen Rubin took the line from Business Insider who also got it wrong earlier in the week.

Rubin still ran with it.

Charles W. Cooke ate her lunch.

What a train wreck.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

