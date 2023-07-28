Trump Reacts to Latest DOJ Abuse After Jack Smith Adds More Charges in Classified Documents Case

President Trump reacted to the latest DOJ abuse.

Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump has been charged with three new counts, including one additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts, related to alleged attempts to delete surveillance video footage at the Mar-a-Lago resort in summer 2022.” CNN reported.

Smith also charged a third defendant in Trump’s classified documents case on Thursday.

Jack Smith charged Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who helped Trump aide Walt Nauta move boxes of documents around at Mar-a-Lago.

Carlos De Oliveira, 56, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charges filed in the original charges.

Trump called the latest charges ‘election interference at the highest level’ in a statement to Fox News.

Fox News reported:

Former President Donald Trump, reacting to the latest charges against him from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, slammed the Justice Department for “abuse,” and said “this is what you get” for leading the polls for the White House in 2024. “It’s election interference at the highest level,” Trump told Fox News Digital just after he learned of the latest indictment. “They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me.” Trump told Fox News Digital that “the charges are ridiculous, and they know it better than anyone.” “This is prosecutorial misconduct used at a level never seen before,” Trump said. “If I weren’t leading Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening.” He added: “But I am way up as a Republican and way up in the general election and this is what you get.” Trump told Fox News Digital that “our country is suffering from DOJ abuse.”

Trump posted the latest polls to his Truth Social Thursday evening.