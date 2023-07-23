TRUMP: ‘The More People Get to Know Ron DeSanctimonious, the Lower His Polls Are Going’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate for 2024, released a video on Saturday taking aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The video, posted to Truth Social, was captioned, “The more people get to know Ron DeSanctimonious, the lower his polls are going…”

In the 33-second video, Trump points to DeSantis’ sinking poll numbers.

“If they don’t like DeSanctimonious now, they won’t like him any better six months from now with the start of primary season,” Trump says. “The more people get to know him, the lower his polls are going. He’s now in the mid-teens and falling fast.”

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is now tied for second place in a 2024 primary poll alongside the Florida governor.

The Kaplan Strategies survey released on Thursday found that “both candidates claimed the support of 12 percent of likely GOP voters, coming second to President Donald Trump, who maintains a dominant 48 percent lead.”

Trump continued, “He will soon not be number two.”

“He deserves it. He’s a very disloyal person,” Trump continued. “Make America Great Again, thank you very much.”

DeSantis’ popularity seems to be fizzling. While he did a great job fighting the culture war as governor, many are uncertain about his credentials for the presidency and are unamused by his statements about Trump.

The pollsters reported, “Despite DeSantis’ favorable rating of 59 percent amongst GOP voters, Kaplan suggests that Ramaswamy may have the potential for a higher ceiling, as he is less well-known amongst Republican voters, with a 27 percent Uncertain rate.”

“Meanwhile, the poll underscores the unwavering support President Trump holds within the GOP, despite the crowded field challenging him. Trump boasts a combined 69 percent favorability rating, leaving little room for uncertainty,” the report continued.

South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and former vice president Mike Pence, all trail behind the top three candidates with 5 percent; followed by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 3 percent, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson at 1 percent, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum with no support.

“As we move forward, it’s likely we’ll see the lower-tier candidates drop off,” Kaplan predicts, “and their voters will either return to Trump or rally behind rising stars like Ramaswamy or DeSantis.”