Trump Meets Up With Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson And More At UFC 290

President Trump set Twitter on fire after several videos of him and Joe Rogan shaking hands at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas went viral.

Trump walked into the UFC 290 with UFC founder Dana White and the crowd went absolutely wild.

Before Trump made his way to his seat he met up with Joe Rogan and exchanged words with the biggest podcaster on Spotify

Just listen to that crowd:

 

Roger Stone earlier in the night posted a photo of himself, Mel Gibson and President Trump all together backstage at the UFC 290 event.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Mel Gibson was spotted at UFC 264 saluting Trump.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump gave a speech at Fervent Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas where he was met by a huge crowd.

