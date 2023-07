President Trump kicked off Independence Day by sharing a “F*ck Biden” meme on Truth Social.

A Truth Social user posted a meme with a “F*ck Biden” flag: “81 million votes…. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life.”

Trump shared the meme and responded, “True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!”

Later Tuesday Trump warned, “The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!”