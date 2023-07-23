Trump to Hold Rally in ‘Swing County’ Erie, PA Next Saturday

President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 29. Trump last appeared in Erie at an airport rally in October during the 2020 reelection campaign. The 2024 winner-take-all Republican presidential primary in Pennsylvania is scheduled for April 23.

The latest poll on Pennsylvania, taken in June, shows Trump leading nearest competitor Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by 24 points: 49 to 25 percent support. Trump won Erie County in 2016 by just under 2000 votes (Erie voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012–Reagan in 1984 was the last Republican presidential candidate to carry Erie), but Biden took it in 2020 by less than 1,500 votes. Trump led Biden the day after the November 3rd election by almost 15,000 votes. Background on “swing county” Erie at this link.

This will be only the third full scale rally Trump has held since announcing his candidacy last November. Trump’s first rally of the year was in Waco, Texas on March 25, and drew about 15,000 supporters. His second rally, set for Des Moines, Iowa on May 13, was canceled due to a tornado watch. A third scheduled rally, in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1st was attended by about 50,000 supporters. A small scale rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 7 drew a packed house of over 1,000 supporters. Saturday’s rally in Erie will be held at the Erie Insurance Arena, which can hold over 9,000 for concerts.

Trump has focused campaigning on more traditional retail politicking with policy speeches and appearances at meetings by GOP parties and independent conservative groups. Trump has also paid surprise visits to local restaurants where he has been mobbed by supporters.

At certain stops, such as a trip to Louisiana on Tuesday for a fundraiser, Trump holds a media availability that usually includes a meet-and-greet with supporters at the airport.

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Arrive on Trump Force One in New Orleans, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/SPnHlXcGst — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 22, 2023

On Friday, Trump is hosting an open house at the grand opening of his Iowa headquarters in Des Moines.

Tickets for the Erie rally on Saturday can be had at this link. Doors open at 1 p.m. EDT with Trump scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.