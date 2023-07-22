Trump Beating Biden By 18 Points Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden by a whopping 18 points among coveted independent voters.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that 45 percent of independents support Trump and 27 percent support Biden in the hypothetical 2024 matchup.

Trump is also beating Biden by five points among all voters, across party lines.

According to the pollsters, when looking at all voters, 45 percent support Trump and 40 percent plan to vote for Biden. Another 16 percent are still undecided on a candidate.

🚨 NATIONAL POLL: Harvard/Harris PRES:

(R) Trump: 45% (+5)

(D) Biden: 40% Independents

(R) Trump: 45% (+18)

(D) Biden: 27%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump — 52% (+40)

DeSantis — 12%

Ramaswamy — 10%

Pence — 7%

Haley — 4%

Scott — 2%

Christie — 2% Harvard//Harris | 07/19-20 | 2,068 RV pic.twitter.com/qcFGHJHeIc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 21, 2023

In a hypothetical race between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Biden, there is a near tie. The Republican hopeful takes 41 percent to Biden’s 40 percent.

Trump remains the frontrunner, by a wide margin, in the Republican primary race.

This poll had 12 percent support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ten percent support for Vivek Ramaswamy. Other recent polls had them tied for second place, as the businessman continues to rise and the governor continues to drop in popularity.

Breitbart News noted, “DeSantis also holds a minor two-point advantage in a hypothetical matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, with 41 percent support to Harris’s 39 percent. However, Trump’s lead increases to 47 percent over Harris’s 40 percent.”

The survey was conducted online from July 19-20, 2023, among 2,068 registered voters.