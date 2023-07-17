Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Wears ‘Antifa Super Soldier’ Shirt in Instagram Post

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a woman, made his political views clear in a post to Instagram this week.

In the Instagram post, Thomas wore the Antifa supporting shirt, black shorts, and a black BDSM harness.

Thomas was the first transgender biological male to win an NCAA Division I national championship after winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle event in 2022.

Thomas became a household name by pouring gasoline on the fiery debate about men competing in women’s sports.

Before deciding to compete against girls, Thomas was 65th on the men’s team in the 500-yard freestyle and 554th in the 200-yard freestyle.

A former teammate of Thomas, Paula Scanlon, appeared in Matt Walsh’s documentary “What Is A Woman” anonymously but has since revealed her identity to continue fighting against men being allowed in women’s and girls’ sports.

