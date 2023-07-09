Trans Activist Who Served 30 Years in Jail for Attempted Murder Tells London Crowd “If You See a TERF, Punch Them in the Face”

Transgender activist Sarah Jane Baker, who served 30 years in jail for attempted murder, told a London Trans Pride march crowd to “punch a TERF” if they see one.

Baker took the stage holding an Antifa flag and told the crowd, “I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay… Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the f****** face.”

Leftists use “TERF” to describe a feminist who “reject trans women as women” ie. they believe in biology. It is an acronym for “Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminist.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Baker was originally jailed for kidnapping and torturing her stepmother’s brother, she was then convicted while behind bars of the attempted murder of another inmate. She was released in 2019.”

At the official London Trans+ Pride event on Saturday that was endorsed by @MayorofLondon, one of the official speakers was a #Trantifa activist named Sarah Jane Baker. Holding an #Antifa flag, Baker called for violence against those critical of #trans ideology. Baker spent 30… pic.twitter.com/uYu6GATfc5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 9, 2023

The Daily Mail reports:

Baker’s speech incited fury on social media and users called for Trans Pride to take a stance against the violence. Labour MP Clive Lewis shared people’s anger over the comment and wrote: ‘Advocating violence against others is wrong & this is no exception. But as you’ll be aware violent language and actions are not unique to one side on this issue. That doesn’t justify the above in anyway, but it does require we acknowledge the general toxicity & step back from it.’ Convicted male kidnapper and torturer, Sarah Jane Baker, on the Trans Pride stage, said “If you see a TERF, punch them in the fucking face!” to a cheering crowd 🙂

Check the reaction of this guy who, earlier, was chanting ‘God is trans’: This is a violent men’s rights movement. pic.twitter.com/mMQcgfXeG9 — Jane, Empress of the Known Universe (but not a GP) (@blablafishcakes) July 8, 2023