Trans Activist Who Served 30 Years in Jail for Attempted Murder and Told London Crowd “If You See a TERF, Punch Them in the Face” Arrested for “Incitement to Violence” (Video)

The Gateway pundit reported that transgender activist Sarah Jane Baker, who served 30 years in jail for attempted murder, told a London Trans Pride march crowd to “punch a TERF” if they see one.

On July 12th, Baker was arrested for ‘incitement to violence’ telling officers during the arrest, ‘trans rights are human rights!’

At the rally, Baker took the stage holding an Antifa flag and told the crowd, “I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay… Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the f****** face.”

Leftists use “TERF” to describe a feminist who “reject trans women as women” ie. they believe in biology. It is an acronym for “Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminist.”

According to the Daily Mail , “Baker was originally jailed for kidnapping and torturing her stepmother’s brother, she was then convicted while behind bars of the attempted murder of another inmate. She was released in 2019.”

The Daily Mail reports on the arrest: