Trans Activist Who Served 30 Years in Jail for Attempted Murder and Told London Crowd “If You See a TERF, Punch Them in the Face” Arrested for “Incitement to Violence” (Video)

The Gateway pundit reported that transgender activist Sarah Jane Baker, who served 30 years in jail for attempted murder, told a London Trans Pride march crowd to “punch a TERF” if they see one.
On July 12th, Baker was arrested for ‘incitement to violence’ telling officers during the arrest, ‘trans rights are human rights!’
At the rally, Baker took the stage holding an Antifa flag and told the crowd, “I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay… Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the f****** face.”
Leftists use “TERF” to describe a feminist who “reject trans women as women” ie. they believe in biology. It is an acronym for “Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminist.”
The Daily Mail reports on the arrest:
She was reported to the police for inciting violence at the weekend, but a Met officer initially told a complainant it was not in the public interest to pursue the case, saying the call for violence was ‘hypothetical’ and allowed under free speech laws.
However, Scotland Yard subsequently confirmed that the crime report had been reopened. On Wednesday, Baker was filmed being handcuffed by an officer inside a house, in a video uploaded by a supporter and viewed more than 300,000 times on social media.
Met Police spokesman told MailOnline today: ‘A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of incitement to violence. She has been taken into custody.
‘The arrest on 12 July is in connection with an incident during the Trans Pride event in Westminster on 8 July. A video was widely shared on social media.’