Top Japanese Diplomat Violently Assaulted in Portland in Anti-Asian Attack

A top Japanese diplomat was violently assaulted in Portland by a black homeless woman in an anti-Asian attack.
Yoshioka Yuzo, the Consul General for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street when he was violently shoved to the ground by a homeless woman.
The assault, which took place on June 17, was revealed in newly released court documents.
According to KGW, Yoshioka Yuzo was bleeding profusely from his head and was transported to a hospital.
Yuzo’s attacker, identified as Arissa Robinson, has a history of assaulting Asians according to court documents.
In August 2022 Robinson repeatedly punched a 76-year-old Asian man before putting him in a chokehold.
KGW reported:
The top Japanese diplomat in Oregon was the target of an unprovoked attack last month in downtown Portland, according to court records. Yoshioka Yuzo, the Consul General for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger on June 17.
The 62-year-old diplomat suffered a cut to his head after hitting the pavement. He was transported to the hospital.
“The poor guy just went down,” said R.D. Lipscomb, who witnessed the attack. “It looked pretty bad.”
Lipscomb told KGW he followed the alleged attacker several blocks. Police found 23-year-old Arissa Robinson hiding inside the U.S. Bankcorp Tower, according to court records. Robinson is charged with felony bias crime and fourth-degree assault.
Court records suggest the unprovoked attack on the Consul General is part of a “broader pattern” of Robinson targeting people of Asian descent.