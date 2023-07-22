Top Japanese Diplomat Violently Assaulted in Portland in Anti-Asian Attack

A top Japanese diplomat was violently assaulted in Portland by a black homeless woman in an anti-Asian attack.

Yoshioka Yuzo, the Consul General for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street when he was violently shoved to the ground by a homeless woman.

The assault, which took place on June 17, was revealed in newly released court documents.

According to KGW, Yoshioka Yuzo was bleeding profusely from his head and was transported to a hospital.

Yuzo’s attacker, identified as Arissa Robinson, has a history of assaulting Asians according to court documents.

In August 2022 Robinson repeatedly punched a 76-year-old Asian man before putting him in a chokehold.

KGW reported: