Tommy Robinson Takes on Muslim Rapper in New Podcast “Silenced”

The first episode of Tommy Robinson’s new podcast will be released today exclusively on Rumble at 8pm Greenwich / 2 pm Eastern.

In the first episode being released today, Tommy Robinson sits down to interview special guest Young Spray, a famous Muslim rapper.

Young Spray is a grime and rap artist with a controversial past. Originally from Dominica in the Caribbean, he moved to London, UK at a young age, where he moved in circles with well known names in grime and rap.

A devoted muslim, he now hosts the RTM podcast where Tommy was fortunate to be able to be a guest. It only felt right to have him feature as Tommy’s first guest on the Silenced Podcast where we can learn about his upbringing and the journey that has led him to where he is today.