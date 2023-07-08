Tim Cramer Exposes “The Most Dangerous Thing” Happening in Our Country This Week (Video)

Tim Cramer has very popular TikTok and Instagram channels. Since he is conservative, he has had his account removed from TikTok numerous times.

This recent video by Tim has over 43,200 likes and millions of views.

Tim Cramer: I don’t care what else is going on on the planet. I don’t care if there are aliens landing. I don’t care if there’s a war. I don’t care if there’s a new disease. I don’t give two sh*ts. What I care about is the most important thing happening in this country right now, and that is that a federal judge has told the federal government they can’t censor us. And the federal government in particular, the Biden administration, is appealing that. THEY, as the government, believe that they have the right, right to silence your voices. Because they don’t agree with what you’re saying, or that what you’re saying will get them in trouble, expose their lies and their corruption. No, they can’t have that. That’s the most dangerous thing that’s happening in this country. Not eight foot things out in Nevada, not the wildfires of Canada. Your government is going to court for the right to censor you. Wake the fuck up.

Here is the video on Rumble in case the elites take it down.