TikTok Influencer Calls on DOJ to Investigate SCOTUS Over Recent Decision That Strengthens Religious Liberties

TikTok influencer and defacto Biden spox Harry Sisson is now calling on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the Supreme Court of the United States.

When the left can not win, they use the power of the state against their political opponents. First, they went after Trump, now the Supreme Court.

Harry appears to be upset over the Court’s ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which strengthened religious liberties as The Gateway Pundit previously reported.

The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of Lorie Smith, a graphic artist who doesn’t want to design wedding sites for same-sex couples.

The conservative justices argued the web designer has freedom of speech to choose which websites she designs during oral arguments last year.

The DOJ needs to investigate the Supreme Court. They ruled on a case that didn’t actually happen. It makes no sense. Something very very wrong occurred. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 2, 2023

Democrats on Twitter have spread a bogus theory that the Supreme Court ruled on a case that, as Harry claims, “didn’t actually happen.” However, if they would have actually read the opinion of the court, they would know this is not true, as the court clearly addressed the issue of standing on page 5 of the opinion stating:

“Ultimately, the district court ruled against Ms. Smith. 405 F. Supp. 3d 907, 912 (Colo. 2019). So did the Tenth Circuit. 6 F. 4th, at 1168. For its part, the Tenth Circuit held that Ms. Smith had standing to sue. In that court’s judgment, she had established a credible threat that, if she follows through on her plans to offer wedding website services, Colorado will invoke CADA to force her to create speech she does not believe or endorse. Id., at 1172–1175.

The court pointed to the fact that “Colorado has a history of past enforcement against nearly identical conduct—i.e., Masterpiece Cakeshop”; that anyone in the State may file a complaint against Ms. Smith and initiate “a potentially burdensome administrative hearing” process; and that “Colorado [has] decline[d] to disavow future enforcement” proceedings against her. Id., at 1174. Before us, no party challenges these conclusions.

The cherry on top is the final sentence, “Before us, no party challenges these conclusions.” Meaning that the attorneys who argued the case before the Supreme Court acknowledged that there was sufficient standing to sue.

Democrats on social media claim that it makes no sense, clearly, that is because they could not be bothered to read or research before they feigned public outrage over an issue they do not understand.

The Supreme Court is the only conservative branch of government left. Democrats will stop at noting to change that, even if it means packing the Court or siccing the DOJ on conservative Justices. Harry and others continue their attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court simply because conservative Justices refuse to depart from the Constitution.