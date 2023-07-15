Texas Power Grid Operator Urges Residents to Conserve Energy Amid Blistering Heat Wave

Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) urged customers to voluntarily conserve energy amid a blistering heat wave.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company.

Texas, Arizona, California, and Las Vegas are baking amid a prolonged heat wave.

Temps soared into the triple digits across the Southwest.

“ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for July 16 – 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, anticipated higher electrical demand, & the potential for lower reserves,” the power grid operator said on Friday.

ERCOT’s weather watch includes ‘energy-saving’ tips:

  • Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so. During the winter – Lower your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.
  • Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space not in use.
  • Commercial Business: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.

The power grids are barely able to keep up with summer heat waves so how are millions of Americans going to plug in their government-mandated electric vehicles in the future?

