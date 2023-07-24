ESPN FC Commentator Shaka Hislop Collapses on Live TV During Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Friendly Match (VIDEO)

Source: ESPN FC

ESPN analyst and former professional goalkeeper Shaka Hislop unexpectedly collapsed during a live broadcast at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the pre-game show ahead of a friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid.

While carrying out his duty as an ESPN analyst, Hislop was in conversation with his co-host, Dan Thomas. In the middle of their discussion, the 54-year-old began to falter and soon after, fell towards Thomas.

The sudden development immediately alarmed those present, and medical personnel were immediately called to the scene.

The broadcast was momentarily interrupted as the focus turned to Hislop’s well-being, with viewers expressing their concern and support on social media.

The video of the terrifying incident has gone viral on social media.

Hislop, born in England, has had a successful career as a goalkeeper, with his career spanning over a decade with clubs like West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Portsmouth as well as the Trinidad and Tobago national team. After retiring from the sport, Hislop joined ESPN as a soccer analyst, lending his expert opinion on the game.

ESPN analyst Dan Thomas tweeted encouraging news that his co-anchor was “conscious and medics looking after him.”

During half-time, when AC Milan led Real Madrid 2-0, Dan Thomas provided an update on his colleague.

“Obviously, my mate Shaka isn’t here with us, but as it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking,” Thomas shared with viewers.

“I think he’s a bit embarrassed about it all, and he’s apologized profusely. [Shaka] isn’t a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” he added.

Thomas reassured viewers, adding, “It’s far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious.”

Thomas also reported on the impact the incident had on Hislop’s family, who were undoubtedly shocked to see the event unfold live.

“We spoke to his family as well… We spoke to his wife and things are looking okay, silly Shaka,” said Thomas.

