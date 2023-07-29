Tennessee Officials Disclose New Information on Death of Former Gov. Larry Hogan Official Roy McGrath: A Simultaneous Self-inflicted Gunshot and FBI Fire

Roy McGrath, a former high-ranking aide to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan who had fallen from grace, died from a headshot wound inflicted simultaneously by himself and an FBI agent, Tennessee prosecutors confirmed.

The Gateway Pundit reported on March 14th, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath who previously served as the Chief of Staff for Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The arrest warrant stemmed from McGrath failing to appear in Federal Court on Monday to face fraud and theft charges.

Roy McGrath is facing an 8-count federal indictment.

“Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.” – Fox News reported.

The FBI raided McGrath’s home two days after he failed to appear in court, but lawmakers found no sign of him. McGrath’s wife was home at the time of the raid.

After being a fugitive for over two weeks, the FBI placed McGrath on their Most Wanted List.

Per its site, the FBI offers a $10,000 reward for any information leading to McGrath’s arrest.

On April 4, McGrath was found by authorities in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area and was killed during a confrontation with federal agents.

It was initially unclear whether McGrath’s fatal injury was self-inflicted or came during an exchange with FBI agents.

According to a news release, the medical examiner could not determine which bullet killed McGrath.

On Friday, Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen announced that the former Chief of Staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No criminal charges will be filed against FBI agents who attempted to take McGrath into custody.

“Agents approached the vehicle and repeatedly announced, “FBI,” and ordered McGrath to put his hands out the open driver’s side window. McGrath replied, “No,” and, “I have a gun, and it’s loaded.” Agents saw McGrath with a handgun raised to his right temple. The way McGrath held the handgun placed agents within the trajectory of McGrath’s gun causing one agent to believe McGrath posed a threat of imminent death or serious bodily injury to himself and other agents. Simultaneously, McGrath fired his gun striking his right temple, and the agent fired one round striking McGrath’s left cheek. Agents immediately called for an ambulance. EMTs arrived and transported McGrath to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later,” according to the news release.