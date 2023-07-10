SUCH BS! Fake News Falsely Accuses Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers of Violating Arizona’s Revenge Porn Laws after Retweeting Censored Hunter Biden Photos – RINO State Rep. Declares Primary Challenge

RINO Arizona State Rep. David Cook has declared a primary challenge against State Senator Wendy Rogers after she shared images of Hunter Biden that he claims are illegal and “completely unacceptable.”

Cook has a history of voting against good legislation and betraying his conservative base. He has also killed numerous election integrity bills in the House, including SB1140, SB1141, SB1142, and SB1143.

Here are the Republicans who betrayed Conservatives in this last Legislative Session running for office: 1) Rusty Bowers (LD-10)

2) Joel John (LD-25)

3) Michelle Udall (SPI)

4) Tyler Pace (LD-9)

5) Joanne Osborne (LD-29)

6) David Cook (LD-7) Don’t let friends vote for them! — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) July 15, 2022

Arizona Capitol Insiders told The Gateway Pundit that Cook has been “attempting to cut deals w democrats for years,” and he “tried on multiple occasions to negotiate with Dems to become Speaker and backstab Republicans in the House.”

Cook’s announcement comes after a new report from AZ Family alleges that Senator Rogers violated Arizona’s revenge porn law “after posting sexually explicit images on Twitter of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.”

The video that Rogers reportedly retweeted features a naked Biden with prostitutes in censored or blurred photos from a 630-page “report on the Biden laptop.” The report includes photos of foreign leaders and allegedly 459 documented crimes committed by the Bidens and associates, including 140 business crimes, 191 sex crimes and 128 drug crimes.

The video and photos are already widely available on the internet and Twitter. Rogers only retweeted a post by an account with nearly three times more followers.

AZ Family claimed in a TV news report that the clip shows “images we are not allowed to show on air.” The photos are undeniably disgusting; however, as seen in the video below, the pornographic images, including Hunter’s d*ck pics, are censored. If they weren’t, AZ Family could have blurred any explicit sections, but they don’t care about the truth.

Instead of reporting on the Biden family’s crimes, AZ Family turns the finger and highlights Rogers’ sponsored legislation aimed at limiting access to pornography by children. Rogers’ bill, which would require pornographic websites to verify the age of the user without storing any of their identifying information, died in the House with David Cook voting against it.

This isn’t really about revenge porn or sexual images. It’s about hiding the truth and smearing conservatives as the liberal media always does.

Rogers retweeted the clip below, writing, “It’s all here in black and white. Oh, and apparently in NBC living color.”

Marco Polo released a 630-page

Report on the Biden Laptop that thoroughly documents 459 crimes committed by the Bidens & their associates. 140 business crimes

191 sex crimes

128 drug crimes Free Copy:https://t.co/PbQ0qfJMBI pic.twitter.com/tmzHVwISDb — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) July 4, 2023

Despite the fake news media’s claims of illegality, the report notes, “lawyers who were contacted but unavailable for on-camera interviews said it would be a tough case to prosecute given the Bidens are a high-profile family and because explicit images of Hunter Biden are common on social media platforms.”

State Senator Warren Petersen gave the following statement to AZ Family, notifying them that the retweet, although not illegal, was a mistake, and Senator Rogers “did not realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention.”

Nevertheless, State Rep. David Cook tweeted the fake news report from AZ Family, writing, “This is completely unacceptable in LD7 as our Senator. There will be a primary.”

Though Cook disabled the comments on his post, he got lit up with retweets by fed up patriots accusing him of defending Hunter Biden. When asked about his defense of Hunter Biden, Cook denied the claim and told The Gateway Pundit, “I don’t think it’s fair to attack any elected official’s kid whatsoever,” while claiming that Rogers violated the law.

However, as noted above, this does not appear to be the case whatsoever.

I think I would rather primary the guy who defends Hunter Biden @RepDavidCook https://t.co/u1SV6gUaCv — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) July 7, 2023

Cook shilling for Hunter Biden. Creepy. https://t.co/bU2kauj9l8 — AZSuburbs 🌵 (@noprezzie2012) July 7, 2023

Disagree. America needs to know what The President's son is up to. Coke, hookers, corruption. Stop being weak, Arizona GOP. https://t.co/vN9Z1leift — J.R.Franklin #Ramaswamy2024 (@JRFranklin15) July 8, 2023

Why do you block comments, are you a pathetic coward? And why do you support Hunter Biden? https://t.co/ViAmDvFKh3 — Dysgruntledd 👺 (@Dysgruntledd) July 9, 2023

This clown couldn't figure out who he is if he was given directions. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Sv1lLhgoWy — Steven Slaton (@SteveSlatonAZ) July 9, 2023

What’s really unacceptable is that there has been no justice for Hunter’s victims. https://t.co/sInvHk7k3R — Vote RIGHT in AZ ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@VoteRIGHTinAZ) July 7, 2023

Unacceptable is hiding what’s on the Hunter laptop! The public needs to know what a pos Hunter is and how corrupt Joe is. https://t.co/7MKiOakC9B — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) July 7, 2023

Representative Rachel Jones dared Cook to challenge Rogers, knowing he will likely get destroyed by the popular, unapologetically conservative Senator.

Do it. I dare you. https://t.co/U6M632f7LF — AZ Representative Rachel Jones (@RJ4arizona) July 7, 2023

Grassroots activist and EZAZ.org founder Merissa Hamilton noted David Cook’s scandalous record and alleged that he is “still on probation for drunk driving among other recent scandals.”

David is still on probation for drunk driving among other recent scandals — Merissa Hamilton 🗳 ⛽ 🗽🔥 (@merissahamilton) July 7, 2023

Hamilton further accused Cook of drunk tweeting and sexual harassment. One Capitol insider told us that he has also gone on drunken text message rants against other members.

You would think drunk posting on Twitter (which is a violation of probation) and sexually harassing women would be completely unacceptable in LD7, but here we are https://t.co/ulZPRe7HHa — Merissa Hamilton 🗳 ⛽ 🗽🔥 (@merissahamilton) July 7, 2023

In 2019 David Cook was charged with Driving Under the Influence. He reportedly told State Troopers during his arrest, “Do you know what you’re doing, son?” and “You’ll get yours,” while driving with a blood-alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit. Upon learning that his driving privileges were suspended, Cook reportedly told Troopers, “It’s fine, my wife works at the MVD.”

Cook has also faced numerous scandals in the past, including a House Ethics Committee investigation that found evidence of an extramarital affair with former agriculture industry lobbyist AnnaMarie Knorr and his “use of alcohol while conducting official business including a meeting at the governor’s office.”

In a phone call with The Gateway Pundit, Cook denied the findings of this investigation.