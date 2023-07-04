STUNNING: New Indiana Jones Movie is a Box Office Dud

Th new Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is falling flat on its face in its opening weekend.

This would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. Indiana Jones has been a beloved character and film franchise for American audiences for decades.

It looks as though Disney has destroyed any good will they had left with the American movie-going public.

Breitbart News reports:

Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Bombs All Over the World with $2.3 Million Opening in China It appears that audiences around the world were not much interested in seeing an octogenarian swashbuckling archaeologist being berated by his niece for two hours as Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could only dig up $2.3 million for its opening day in China, a mere $60 million for its domestic weekend, and “lackluster” box office numbers elsewhere. The film had a bad enough opening in the U.S. earning only $60 million for its first weekend in theaters, making it officially a box office bomb in the U.S., especially considering that it cost north of $400 million to make, distribute, and advertise the film. While the U.S. take was bad enough, it appears that the Chinese market delivered the film an even harsher blow bringing in only $2.3 million for its first weekend in Chinese theaters, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This news has got to have some people in Hollywood in complete panic.

Disney is toxic! What a terrible shame! Disney is a brand we all grew up with & were in love with. But like our public schools, Disney has sided with the gender hysteria & the woke poisoning of childhood innocence. 😢 https://t.co/FUp0mWr1TG — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) July 3, 2023

Update: New "Indiana Jones" film pulls in LESS THAN HALF of what "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" made on opening weekend 💀 https://t.co/nAubwirzcs — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 3, 2023

In contrast, Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom is exploding across the country.

People are just done with woke Hollyood and they’re voting with their wallets.