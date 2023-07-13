Spiderman Actor Tom Holland Announces Distance from Hollywood: “I Really Do Not Like Hollywood… The Business Really Scares Me” (VIDEO)

In a candid admission, 27-year-old English actor Tom Holland, widely known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed his discomfort with Hollywood.

During his recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast Sunday, Holland shared his concerns about Hollywood and the toll it takes on the mental health and personal lives of its stars.

“I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me,” Holland revealed during the podcast.

Despite enjoying aspects of his work, the young actor is aware of the potential dangers that come with being a part of the Hollywood machine. The young actor emphasized that he actively seeks ways to distance himself from the industry, desiring a life as normal as possible.

“I understand that I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

“Today, doing this is a very rare thing for me. I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is, don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves,” he added.

Holland confessed that he had lost friends to the industry – individuals who had fallen prey to the business and strayed from their roots.

“I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore because they’ve lost themselves to this business. And I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends, it’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs. That is the stuff that makes me really happy and that’s the stuff that I should protect,” he said.

