DEVELOPING: Trump May Be Indicted in Jack Smith’s January 6 Investigation as Early as Tomorrow: CBS News

Just in time to distract from Joe Biden’s pay-to-play crimes.

Special Counsel Jack Smith may indict President Trump as early as Tuesday (tomorrow) in his January 6 investigation in DC.

Last Tuesday morning President Trump released a statement on the Biden DOJ’s latest attempt to arrest him on junk charges.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump said last week.

Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked another report to The New York Times last Wednesday night.

The leak came after the House Oversight Committee produced $17 million in bank receipts and witness testimony in the Biden Family bribery, corruption, and influence peddling schemes with foreign regimes.

Jack Smith is likely to use the same Civil War Civil Rights Violation that Merrick Garland and the DOJ have been using to send January 6 protesters to prison for years for non-violent crimes.

According to CBS News, the DC grand jury investigating Trump may indict the former president as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“If there’s going to be an indictment here in DC in the special counsel’s January 6 investigation, it could come as early as tomorrow, 1 pm Eastern time when the grand jury is here in the courthouse. The January 6 grand jury tends to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane reported.

“That’s the soonest it could happen but there is certainly no date on the calendar…there’s no indictment that is certain…” he said.

WATCH:

A potential indictment of former President Trump in the special counsel’s Jan. 6 investigation could come as early as Tuesday of this week, CBS News @MacFarlaneNews reports. pic.twitter.com/9oFCmG6DDr — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 24, 2023

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.