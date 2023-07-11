Spanish Environmenal Minister Rides a Bike to Meeting with EU Colleagues Flanked by Gas Guzzling Armored Cars

by
Spanish environmental minister and socialist Teresa Ribera rides a bike to a meeting with her European colleagues with gas powered armored security cars trailing her.

Teresa Ribera, the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge from Spain and a committed socialist, arrived at the first informal meeting of energy ministers of the European Union have on a bicycle. It was a noble gesture.

She was followed to the meeting by two armored gas-guzzling security cars.

El Espanol reported: Ribera went to the meeting on a bicycle to denounce climate change , but the surprise was that she came escorted by two official cars from which her collaborators took photos and recorded videos.

This is why Western countries hate their elites. It’s always a dog and pony show for the peasants.

And they shut down the street for their photo op.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.