Spanish Environmenal Minister Rides a Bike to Meeting with EU Colleagues Flanked by Gas Guzzling Armored Cars

Teresa Ribera, the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge from Spain and a committed socialist, arrived at the first informal meeting of energy ministers of the European Union have on a bicycle. It was a noble gesture.

She was followed to the meeting by two armored gas-guzzling security cars.

El Espanol reported: Ribera went to the meeting on a bicycle to denounce climate change , but the surprise was that she came escorted by two official cars from which her collaborators took photos and recorded videos.

This is so surreal. The socialist Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend a climate conference. 100 metres before the venue she gets out off the limo and takes a bicycle. The security cars follow her. pic.twitter.com/NkSF3hJrOH — David Vance (@DVATW) July 11, 2023

This is why Western countries hate their elites. It’s always a dog and pony show for the peasants.

And they shut down the street for their photo op.