Socialist Boston City Council Member Wrecks Car With Son Inside While Driving on Suspended License

A Boston City Council member, who hails herself as a socialist Democrat, has been accused of wrecking her car into a home in the Jamaica Plains District while driving uninsured, in an unregistered vehicle and while have her license suspended.

Kendra Lara, who has publicly called for the Democratic party to shift towards Socialism, totaled her Honda Civic when she ran through a metal fence, bushes and proceeded to hit the left side of a Jamaica Plain’s home.

Lara’s 4-year-old son, who was not in a booster seat, was also in the car at the time of the crash and had to be sent to Boston Children’s Hospital to receive several stitches.

A witness to the crash said he was driving at the normal speed limit when he saw Lara’ Civic zoom past him and take a hard left into a house.

Lara has now been summoned to court and is still awaiting charges.

Boston City Councilor @CllrKendraLara crashed into a house while speeding with a revoked license, injuring her son who was not properly restrained. She was driving a car belonging to a BPS teacher who filmed her naked with her son after having anal sex: https://t.co/0T6JrgjEQl pic.twitter.com/PlKuy0wwjp — Aidan Kearney (@DoctorTurtleboy) July 1, 2023

Per The Daily Mail:

Lara previously promoted bike riding in her district but now many people believe she only promoted bikes because she was unable to drive a car due to her license being suspended.