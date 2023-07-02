Socialist Boston City Council Member Wrecks Car With Son Inside While Driving on Suspended License

by

A Boston City Council member, who hails herself as a socialist Democrat, has been accused of wrecking her car into a home in the Jamaica Plains District while driving uninsured, in an unregistered vehicle and while have her license suspended.

Kendra Lara, who has publicly called for the Democratic party to shift towards Socialism, totaled her Honda Civic when she ran through a metal fence, bushes and proceeded to hit the left side of a Jamaica Plain’s home.

Lara’s 4-year-old son, who was not in a booster seat, was also in the car at the time of the crash and had to be sent to Boston Children’s Hospital to receive several stitches.

A witness to the crash said he was driving at the normal speed limit when he saw Lara’ Civic  zoom past him and take a hard left into a house.

Lara has now been summoned to court and is still awaiting charges.

Per The Daily Mail:

The first black socialist woman elected to Boston City Council crashed her car while driving through the city in an unregistered, uninsured car, while her license was revoked.

Kendra Lara, 33, totaled the gray 2019 Honda Civic when it crashed through a metal fence, ran over bushes, and slammed into the left side of a home in the Jamaica Plains district.

Her seven-year-old son Zaire was in the car, but was not in a booster seat.

Lara previously promoted bike riding in her district but now many people believe she only promoted bikes because she was unable to drive a car due to her license being suspended.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.