SMASH AND GRAB: Thieves Crash Car into California Jewelry Store in Broad Daylight, Viciously Assault Owner, and Dash off with HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Dollars Worth of Merchandise (VIDEO)

La Verne, California – Surveillance video captured a “smash and grab” robbery in broad daylight inside a jewelry store Saturday.

KTLA reported the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Rodeo Jewelers on Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California.

Footage from the video opens with a white car smashing into the store, shattering the front glass windows. Four individuals wearing ski masks emerge from the vehicle and start breaking display cases to grab jewelry.

WATCH:

Police said the suspect absconded with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise.

During the robbery, the owner emerges from the back of the store to confront the robbers. Police said one of the suspects responded by using a chair to attack the store’s owner.

The robbery and assault continue until two more employees arrive on the scene. The thieves then dart out of the store, leaving the car behind.

Police said the suspect absconded with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise.

According to KABC, the owner had seven stitches due to his injuries but is expected to be ok. La Verne Police Department Lieutenant Cory Leeper said these suspects have likely been involved in similar crimes and are becoming more bold.

It tends me to believe that there’s been other crimes committed that maybe aren’t exactly like this, but they’ve sort of tested tactics. They are getting more and more brazen.

KABC reported that all four suspects got away in a black 2013-2015 Nissan Altima with silver and black aftermarket rims that was parked nearby. Their whereabouts are unknown at this point.

Any person with information is urged to contact the La Verne Police Department.