SICK: Florida Lawyer Deported Back to US After Allegedly Paying to Rape 4 Children in Cambodia

A Florida attorney who has spent the last several years in a Cambodian prison for sexually abusing minors has now been deported back to the U.S. where he will face six federal charges.

The DOJ have charged Rugh James Cline, 40, with six Federal charges which include “Five counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of possessing child sex abuse materials.”

Each count of illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and the maximum penalty for possession of child sex abuse materials is 20 years.

Cline is currently out on a $100,000 signature bond and is not allowed to have access to the internet or have contact with children.

Per The DOJ:

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return from Cambodia of Rugh James Cline (40, Tampa) for his first appearance after being charged in a federal indictment with five counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of possessing child sex abuse materials. If convicted, Cline faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for possessing child sex abuse materials. Cline made his initial appearance in federal court on June 7, 2023, in Tampa. On June 26, 2023, a bond hearing was held, and Cline was released on GPS monitoring, home detention, and a $100,000 signature bond. Cline is also not allowed to have access to the internet or to minors while on home detention. According to the indictment, in February and May 2019, Cline, a U.S. citizen and Florida-licensed attorney living in Tampa, traveled to Cambodia. While in Cambodia, he paid to engage in sexual conduct on multiple occasions with four minors. The indictment also charges Cline with having traveled from the Middle District of Florida to Cambodia while knowingly possessing materials depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

The charges go on to read that the disgraced lawyer flew to Cambodia in February and May of 2019 and allegedly paid to sexually abuse four children who were all under the age of 15.

On June 7th, Cline plead not guilty to all charges filed against him.