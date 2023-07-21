SHOCKING: IRS Agents in “TACTICAL GEAR” Conduct MILITARY Style RAID on Private Business | Elijah Schaffer’s Top Picks (VIDEO)

SHOCKING: Biden’s tax collectors (The IRS) conducted a military style raid on a private business dressed in tactical gear! What was the IRS thinking?! Back in D.C. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shocked investigators & viewers in their homes by presenting printed images from Hunter Biden’s laptop with him engaging in sex acts with prostitutes.

Meanwhile, Obama’s brother tweeted that the former President is “gay” then proceeded to quickly delete the post. Was it because the claim is a lie and he was trying to avoid a defamation lawsuit, or was he afraid for his life? In American culture, Jason Aldean’s new song blasting Antifa & BLM shoots to #1 while Hollywood continues to meltdown over his anti-woke lyrics condemning the burning down of US cities in 2020.

Lastly, Biden is exposed for receiving millions of dollars in bribe payouts during a congressional investigation, but what does this mean for the future of his criminal enterprise and his presidency? Elijah Schaffer breaks it down.

Don’t forget to leave your feedback in the comments below as Elijah really values your opinions & critical analysis.