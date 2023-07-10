Shifty Schiff Turns House Censure Into Campaign Finance Grift 



Representative Adam Schiff may have been censured by a majority of House members last month, but the shifty California attorney and former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee isn’t nearly as stupid as he looks.

While “fighting for our democracy and an economy that works for everyone”, Schiff has turned the House Censure into a fundraising windfall.

According to a report from The Hill Schiff’s campaign pulled in $8.1 million during the second quarter — bringing the total in his war chest to a whopping $29.5 million.

Although Schiff immediately denounced the House Censure Resolution — brought to the floor by Florida Republican Ana Paulina Luna —there’s no doubt that the former head of congressional intelligence was central to propagating lies about Donald Trump through the Russia Collusion Hoax.

To my Republican colleagues who introduced this sham resolution: You honor me with your enmity. You flatter me with this falsehood. Your words tell me that I have been effective in the defense of our democracy, and I am grateful. pic.twitter.com/ATVFDLaUYT — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 21, 2023

In a recent interview with TGP contributor Joe Hoft, Rep. Ana Paulina Luna said Schiff’s egregious actions constitute sedition.

“I got to page 9 of the Durham report and I’m thinking, my God, this guy who was the Head of the House Intelligence committee, said that he had smoking gun evidence of Trump coordinating with Russia. He knew that that was BS,” explained Luna, “Basically, it allowed the FBI to violate the civil liberties of Carter Page, ultimately because of the fact that he then went on television and did this, costing American taxpayers $32 million.”

But while responding to the censure in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff said any problems Republicans have with him stem from his effectiveness at holding them accountable.

“They don’t go after people they’re not afraid of,” Schiff said in the accompanying tweet.

On the day of Trump’s arraignment, MAGA Republicans introduced a resolution to censure and fine me to the tune of $16 million. Their problem with me — I hold them accountable and I’m effective. They don’t go after people they’re not afraid of. pic.twitter.com/hrmd0KED9M — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2023

It’s blatantly obvious that Schiff desires to rule through fear and intimidation of his political opponents — lacking any moral compass in his efforts to do so — acutely aware of the wisdom of Machiavelli.

His ability to lie to the American people is only bolstered by the recent windfall profits from his “persecution.”

Maybe they should dispense with the pleasantries and kick him from Congress.

Sedition is a crime, after all.