SHE'S RUNNING! Conservative Texas Republican Mayra Flores Announces New Campaign for 2024 – Watch Her Launch Video

Conservative Republican Mayra Flores stunned the political world in 2022, when she flipped a seat that Republicans hadn’t controlled in over a hundred years.

Although she was beaten in the 2022 midterms, the Republican party encouraged her to make another run for Congress.

Now she has announced. She is running again, hopefully with much more support from the GOP this time.

The Post Millennial reports:

Mayra Flores launches new campaign in Texas to take back House seat

A former Republican Texas representative, Mayra Flores, is launching a comeback bid for a house seat after she lost to Democrat Representative Vincente Gonzalez in Texas last time.

Flores, who is the wife of a border agent, made the announcement for her run on Fox and Friends.

During the clip, Flores criticized of work of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, saying, “It is time that we impeach Mayorkas, he has done a horrible job at the border. The situation here has not gotten better.”

Flores talked about the problem of child trafficking that goes on with the allowance of illegal border crossings. She said, “The Biden Administration has lost track of 85,000 children, we don’t know where they are. That alone is a reason to impeach Mayorkas.”

Flores proceeded to announce her campaign to run for a seat in Texas, saying, “I am announcing for Congress. We are taking back our seat.”

This was her announcement on FOX News:

Check out her launch video below, this is great.

Republicans should work their hearts out to get this woman back in Congress.

She is a real-deal conservative.

