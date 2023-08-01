Sen. Katie Britt Hospitalized Over the Weekend for “Sudden Onset” of Face Numbness Likely Caused by “Post-Viral Infection”

Freshman Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was admitted to a hospital this weekend after her face suddenly went numb, according to a statement released Monday night. Britt was sent home after doctors determined the numbness was likely caused by a “post-viral infection.” Recovery should take “several weeks.” Britt, 41 years-old, was sworn in to office on January 3, 2023 after winning election in November 2022.

“While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face. I was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South for evaluation. Doctors determined my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection. A specialist at UAB looked at Britt as an outpatient and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment. My condition is not life-threatening and recovery could take several weeks. I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers.”

Earlier Monday, Britt blasted the Biden administration for announcing the headquarters for Space Command would be based in Colorado Springs, Colorado:

“President Biden has irresponsibly decided to yank a military decision out of the Air Force’s hands in the name of partisan politics,” said Senator Katie Britt. “Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt that the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits. That decision should have remained in the Air Force’s purview. Instead, President Biden is now trying to hand the Gold Medal to the fifth-place finisher. The President’s blatant prioritization of partisan political considerations at the expense of our national security, military modernization, and force readiness is a disservice and a dishonor to his oath of office as our nation’s Commander-in-Chief. Locating the permanent Space Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal undoubtedly remains in the best national security interest of the United States. President Biden should allow the Air Force to proceed with doing its job. Alabama’s world-class aerospace and defense workforce, capabilities, and synergies stand ready to fulfill the mission and strengthen our national security long into the future.”